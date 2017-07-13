Anorak

Groovy 1960s playing cards for the jet set

by | 11th, July 2017

When Braniff International Airlines got all  groovy and liberated,  company overseer  Mary Wells Lawrence  hired  Alexander Girard  (May 24, 1907 January 31, 1993) to paint the planes an all-over orange, turquoise, baby blue, medium blue, ochre, lemon yellow and lavender,  Emilio Pucci to drape the staff in on-trend sex appeal  (the hostesses all got  bikinis and pool bags ), and Alexander Girard to keep the flyers entertained. In 1968, Girard designed a set of Playing cards. Each card featured a Girard illustration and English phrase, with Spanish and Portuguese translations for the Jet Set crowd.

“Infinite are man’s expressions of beauty and love; open your eyes your ears and
your heart to them and you will unite the peoples

