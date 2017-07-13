Anorak | Groovy 1960s playing cards for the jet set

When Braniff International Airlines got all groovy and liberated, company overseer Mary Wells Lawrence hired Alexander Girard (May 24, 1907 – January 31, 1993) to paint the planes an all-over orange, turquoise, baby blue, medium blue, ochre, lemon yellow and lavender, Emilio Pucci to drape the staff in on-trend sex appeal (the hostesses all got bikinis and pool bags ), and Alexander Girard to keep the flyers entertained. In 1968, Girard designed a set of Playing cards. Each card featured a Girard illustration and English phrase, with Spanish and Portuguese translations for the Jet Set crowd.

“Infinite are man’s expressions of beauty and love; open your eyes your ears and

your heart to them and you will unite the peoples