Anorak | Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are not talking to one another

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are not talking to one another

When Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn sat side by side for an address by Spain’s King Felipe as part of the regent and Queen Letizia UK state visit, the leaders of the country’s two biggest political parties didn’t appear to get along.

I could watch Corbyn and May refusing to speak to each other all day. pic.twitter.com/wi2JsQ4DhR — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 12, 2017

Maybe Jeremy can order a pizza for

