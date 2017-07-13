Anorak | Nevada runs out of legal marijuana

Nevada runs out of legal marijuana

It was good plan until it wasn’t. Forbes reports on a problem with marijuana in Nevada: “ Woeful Government Incompetence – Nevada Running Out Of Legal Pot .”

This is what happens when you regulate the distribution of weed but don’t sort out who can and cannot legally distribute the stuff.

Fortune:

Dispensaries in Nevada are facing a pot shortage and lost sales could result in less funding for the state’s schoolchildren. Recreational pot is taxed at 33% to 38%, depending on local regulations. A 10% sales tax goes to the Nevada’s rainy day fund, but a 15% cultivation tax on cannabis sales goes to the public education budget.

USA Today:

Nevada

