Anorak | Johanna Konta is as British as 3000 migrant children we must not let in

Johanna Konta is as British as 3000 migrant children we must not let in

Yay! Johanna Konta is the British number one – the last Briton standing at Wimbledon. Can she win the tennis comp.? The Daily Mail hopes so:

Johanna Konts was born to Hungarian parents in Sydney, Australia. She moved to the UK when she was 14. In 2012, this migrant / immigrant became a British citizen.

Come one, come all, then. But only if you’re white and play a sport the Daily Mail enjoys:

3,000 future Golden Children can be wrong.

Anorak

