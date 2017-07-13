Anorak | Transfer balls: Manchester City snubbed as Manchester United’s Alves joins PSG

Transfer balls: Manchester City snubbed as Manchester United’s Alves joins PSG

Transfer Balls: a look a rubbish football reporting. News is that Dani Alves has “snubbed” Manchester City to join PSG. But was he ever going to Manchester City?

The Metro said he was, trumpeting on June 17: “Dani Alves close to Manchester City transfer after talks this week.”

The Guardian told us on June 20: “Dani Alves set to join Manchester City in £5m deal from Juventus.”

On June 21, the Express told us: “DAN ALVES is set to be re-united with Pep Guardiola by becoming Manchester City’s third signing of the summer.”

The Daily Mirror told readers also in June: “Alves still has a year to run on his current contract with the Old Lady, which he signed 12 months ago, and is expected to see it out.”

He didn’t. Juventus let him leave on a free. But the Mirror had more news: “The Brazilian right-back has been linked to both Manchester City and Chelsea in recent



