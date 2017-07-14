Anorak | The essential Australian character in a single anecdote

The essential Australian character in a single anecdote:

An Australian fellow asks his girl friend to fight, but she says she doesn’t want to because she

isn’t feeling well.

“Whatta ya mean, not feeling well?” he says.

“You know,” she says, “I’ve got my time of the month.”

“Whatta ya mean, time of the month?” he says.

“You know,” she says, “I’ve got my period.”

“Whatta ya mean, period?” he says.

“You know,” she says, “I’m bleeding down here.” And she opens up her pants to show him.

“Jesus,” he says, “no wonder you’re bleeding! They’ve gone and cut your cock off!”