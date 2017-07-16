Anorak | Nothing To Do With Arbroath’s Kevin Gray has died

Nothing To Do With Arbroath’s Kevin Gray has died

I’m very sad to learn that Kevin Gray had died. He was the brains behind the brilliant Nothing To Do With Arbroath. Kevin was just 56 years old.

We spoke many times. In December he told he that he’d been diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer that “has spread to as yet unidentified other places…

I’ve not been able to get internet access in hospital and was surprisingly told I could go home for a few days just before lunchtime today. I have to return on Thursday for a lung biopsy before the real horrors are revealed and the nasty stuff really begins. I’m just about to write a cheery post on my blog.

Anorak

