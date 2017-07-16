Anorak | The G20-riots bicycle guy

The G20-riots bicycle guy

So who was the bloke with the bicycle at the G20-Riots?

Queer Anarchism has the low down:

60 year old historian Martin Buehler (who is a member of the press , I do not identify activists without consent) ‘photobombed’ a lot of media images of the G20 in Hamburg. In reality he is a long time observer documenting police brutality. In Hamburg he chose to cultivate the most non-activist ‘white bystander in a suit with a bike’. As police slow down or intermittent attacks and waited for the ‘bystander’ to

