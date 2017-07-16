Anorak | Medics pull 27 contact lenses from patient’s eye

Medics pull 27 contact lenses from patient’s eye

Contact lenses can be hard to see. One aged patient had trouble locating theirs. None of us have ever seen this before,” says eye surgeon Rupal Morjaria, a trainee ophthalmologist at Solihull Hospital near Birmingham. “It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation

