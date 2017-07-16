Anorak | Arsenal balls: Alexis Sanchez has a dream about Manchester City (with apologies to Spurs and Ossie Ardiles)

Arsenal balls: Alexis Sanchez has a dream about Manchester City (with apologies to Spurs and Ossie Ardiles)

“I want to play the Champions League,” Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez tells Radio Sport Chile. “The decision does not depend on me, I have to wait for Arsenal. I’ve made my decision, now I wait for Arsenal’s reply. The idea is to play and win the Champions League. I’ve dreamt about it since I was a kid.”

Which is why he, er, joined Arsenal, a team that has never won the thing. The idea is that Sanchez moves away from playing for the Premier League’s fifth best club (see last season’s table) and moves to Manchester City, the PL’s third best club, who like the Gunners never have won the Champions’ League. City do, however, boast Pep Guardiola as manager. He has won the competition, albeit with Barcelona, a side Sanchez was shipped out from on account of not being good enough.

What price Sanchez’s dream? It’s £400,000 a week, apparently. That’s what the bleeding heart wants to stay at Arsenal.

Once upon a time, leading South American footballers were content with dreaming of winning the FA Cup:

