Anorak | Taiwan subway carriages become sports venues for the Summer Universiade

Taiwan subway carriages become sports venues for the Summer Universiade

18th, July 2017

 

To celebrate Taipei City’s hosting the 2017 Summer Universiade sports fest, the city’s subway cars on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) have been reworked to look like sports venues. The carriages’ floors now boast running lanes, grass, basketball courts, baseball fields and swimming

