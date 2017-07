Floating bird captured on camera (video)

Thanks to YouTuber Ginger beard you’ll believe a bird can float. “This is the HIKVISION’s DS-2CD2342WD-I,” says Ginger Beard. “I have it set to max resolution at 2688×1520 and the video was captured at 20fps. Pretty happy with it, floaty bird aside.”

Anorak

Posted: 19th, July 2017 | In: Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink