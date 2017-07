They really did call a shopping mall Cum Park Plaza

Radiohead and Slash sticks it to BDS bigots: Jewish Devils get the best tunes

Floating bird captured on camera (video)

Ryan Giggs: from Manchester United to anywhere that’ll have him

The expensive pre-rolled Cannabis Cigar – yours for $420

Medics kill twice as many Americans than strokes

Jodie Whittaker: the naked Dr Who photos too racy for tea-time telly