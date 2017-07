Trump on Macron: ‘he does love holding my hand’

When Donald Trump met Emmanuel Macron, the two Presidents engaged in a handshake that looked like the start of a new off-the-wall buddy movie. Happily, the two men disentangled and now Trump can reveals all:

Satirists, lay down your pens. Trump has you beaten.

Anorak

