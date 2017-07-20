Anorak | Hot Tub Boats: floating sex tanks ahoy!

Hot Tub Boats: floating sex tanks ahoy!

Rework your 1970s-style disease laden sex tank into an ocean-going vessel. The Hot Tub Boat has ben on Seattle’s Lake Union.

“Well, the hot tub boat is fifteen feet over all, she’s about six feet wide, about close to 400 gallons of water in the hot tub,” says (Seattle-based co-inventor Adam) Karpenske. “It can take six people on the boat at

