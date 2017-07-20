Anorak | The ASA war on gender means mum gets the power drill and dad goes to Iceland

The ASA war on gender means mum gets the power drill and dad goes to Iceland

The Advertising Standards Authority once complained about this site. An advert featuring Page 3 stunna Lucy Pinder was sexist, they alleged. Pinder welcomed readers to Old Mr Anorak’s throbbing organ, which for filthy lucre had been sheep-dipped in Lynx, the stuff that drives women wild with lust. It was all a lot of nonsense. Pinder was willing. No readers were damaged. And rumours abound of a whole generation of young Anoraks. Now the ASA is going for other “gender-stereotypical”, seeking to censor inappropriate ads “that feature stereotypical gender roles”.

So now more Pinder presenting her p[imary sexual characteristics like Saint Agatha in a bikini. No more Oxo mum feeding her family. No more Ronseal man telling us it does “exactly” what it says on the tin. And no more ads for yoghurts in which a baby-voiced celebrity talks about her “tummy”.

Such amplification of “stereotypical gender roles” can “cause harm”. These ads “reinforce assumptions that adversely limit how people see themselves and how others see them”. So mum gets the power drill for Christmas after all, and dad gets a trip to Iceland for own-brand ketchup and regret.

How’s that for progress?

Anorak

