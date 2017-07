Donald Trump pretends he can’t speak Japanese as Akie Abe forgets her English

O. J. Simpson finds God and his way out of prison

Star Wars but all of the light saber sounds are Owen Wilson saying “wow”

Top Secret files reveals how Churchill saved Britain’s Nazi King

The ASA war on gender means mum gets the power drill and dad goes to Iceland

Hot Tub Boats: floating sex tanks ahoy!

Clickbait Balls: Manchester United and Arsenal fans tricked by world’s worst journalism

Trump on Macron: ‘he does love holding my hand’