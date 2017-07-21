Anorak | O. J. Simpson finds God and his way out of prison

O.J. Simpson, 70, has been was granted parole. Having served nine years prison for armed robbery, the former all-American hero could be out in October. The man (in)famously cleared of stabbing Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman to death – he was found guilt in a civil court – is back in the news.

ABC News:

Simpson said in his nine years behind bars, he’s been “a good guy.”

“I was always a good guy, but could have been a better Christian, and my commitment to change is to be a better Christian.” He said he took an “alternative to violence” course in prison, and called it “the most important course anybody in this prison can take because it teaches you how to deal with conflict through conversation.”

“I had some problems with fidelity in my life, but I’ve always been a guy that pretty much got along with everybody,” he said.