Anorak | O. J. Simpson finds God and his way out of prison

O. J. Simpson finds God and his way out of prison
O.J. Simpson, 70, has been was granted parole. Having served nine years prison for armed robbery, the former all-American hero could be out in October. The man (in)famously cleared of stabbing Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman to death – he was found guilt in a civil court – is back in the news.
Simpson said in his nine years behind bars, he’s been “a good guy.”
“I was always a good guy, but could have been a better Christian, and my commitment to change is to be a better Christian.” He said he took an “alternative to violence” course in prison, and called it “the most important course anybody in this prison can take because it teaches you how to deal with conflict through conversation.”
“I had some problems with fidelity in my life, but I’ve always been a guy that pretty much got along with everybody,” he said.
The OJ story timeline:
July 9, 1947 OJ Simpson, born
1968 Wins the Heisman Trophy, the highest accolade in collegiate American football
1967 Marries Marguerite Whitley
1969-1979 Running back, known as “The Juice”, for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers
1977 Simpson meets Nicole Brown, a waitress
1979 Simpson and Marguerite divorce
1986 Brown and Simpson marry
1989 Simpson pleads no contest to a charge of spousal abuse
1992 Brown files for divorce
June 12, 1994 Brown and Ron Goldman found stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. OJ Simpson is named as a person of interest
June 17 American networks interrupt NBA finals to broadcast two-hour police pursuit of Simpson
November 9, 1994 Jury sworn in for Simpson’s trial
October 3, 1995 More than 100 million people tune in to hear not guilty verdict
February 5, 1997 Simpson found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Brown following civil lawsuit. Simpson ordered to pay $33.5 million damages
September 2007A group of armed men led by Simpson storm into a hotel room in Las Vegas. He is arrested and charged with robbery and kidnapping
October 3, 2008 Convicted on all charges
December 5, 2008 Sentenced to 33 years
July 20, 2017, OJ Simpson, now 70, is granted parole
The OJ Simpson industry is getting ready to kick back into life.
