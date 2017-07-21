Anorak | Donald Trump pretends he can’t speak Japanese as Akie Abe forgets her English

Donald Trump pretends he can’t speak Japanese as Akie Abe forgets her English

You know how it is: you’re sat next to some awful bore at a dinner party. Donald Trump feels your pain. The New York Times spots him sat alongside the interminably dull Akie Abe, wife of Japan Prime Minister Abe, at the G20 bun fight. They didn’t talk – which is wise because once Akie gets started on depictions of women on Manga comics, drip-dry toilets, why Japan hasn’t apologised for its treatment of prisoners in World War 2, the absence of a memorial to the thousands of Korean slaves killed at Hiroshima and the subjugation of females in her contry you’ll need a wall to stop her. Japanese women, eh, they’re such rule breakers.

So, I was seated next to the wife of Prime Minister Abe [Shinzo

