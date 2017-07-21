Anorak | Spurs balls: a ‘top-four struggle’, Kane’s ‘very happy’ and corrupting Jenas

Spurs balls: a ‘top-four struggle’, Kane’s ‘very happy’ and corrupting Jenas

Spurs News, as supplied by the Independent Clickbait Factory. “Tottenham Hotspur could struggle to finish in the top four next season, says Jermaine Jenas”, runs the headline in the once proud newspaper.

BBC TV pundit Jemain Jenas “thinks that the move to Wembley Stadium, a lack of activity in the transfer market and the strengthening of their rivals could see Spurs struggle”.

But he doesn’t. At least he’s saying nothing of the sort to Kishan Vaghela, who reiterates the story’s thrust in the opining paragraphs:

Jermaine Jenas believes his former club Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves crowded out of the top four next season…

Jenas, who played for Tottenham between 2005-2013, is a huge fan of manager Mauricio Pochettino. But he has identified the temporary move to Wembley Stadium, Daniel Levy’s lack of activity in the summer transfer market and the strengthening of their rivals as significant factors as to why they might struggle next season.

Jenas does says selling Kyle walker to Manchester City “has massively strengthened a competitor for that Premier League title”, but he adds:

“From the club’s perspective they should trust the manager… If it was his decision to sell Kyle then I’m sure he has a plan in place.”

As for Spurs “struggling” and other sales, well, no:

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 21st, July 2017 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs Comment (1) | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink