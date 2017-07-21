Anorak | Transfer balls: Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal for PSG but no-one’s got a photo

Transfer balls: Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal for PSG but no-one’s got a photo

Transfer balls: Compare and contrast the Sun’s Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal news from today:

The Sun: July 21 2017 –

The Sun: July 21 2017 –

The Sun, July 21, 2017 –

Alexis Sanchez in Paris hotel as Arsenal star reportedly arrives for talks with PSG

He’s staying at Arsenal. He’s reached an agreement with PSG. He’s yet to talk to PSG an Arsenal have received no bid. All in one day. Wow!

Over in the Express, and Sanchez is in France:

Alexis Sanchez to PSG: Arsenal star spotted in Paris hotel to finalise transfer

Pictures of Sanchez “spotted” in Paris: nil.

The paper’s source is something called Paris United .

We can find the twitter Page of Paris United – a fan page for PSG fans – but the link to the website is broken. And like the Express , the site has no pictures of Sanchez in Paris – where he’s been “spotted”, but not by anyone with a phone on their camera.

However, Paris United does tell its followers that Sanchez is

