Anorak | Brexit supporting Daily Mail plans to stay in the EU by relocating to Ireland

The Daily Mail’s owners are considering relocating from Kensington, London, to Ireland (EU). The Times reports:

July 1, 2017:

Spencer-Churchill also let slip that the Daily Mail’s publishers are considering upping sticks after the Brexit vote. “I was talking to my friend Viscount Rothermere yesterday,” he said. “He’s thinking about moving his whole operation of Associated Newspapers [now DMG Media] to Ireland.” So much for crushing the saboteurs.