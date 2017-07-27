Anorak | June Forey: the voice of a million cartoon mornings dies

June Forey: the voice of a million cartoon mornings dies

June Forey (September 18, 1917 – July 26, 2017) – you might not know the name, but you’ll know her voice if you ever watched cartoons on a Saturday morning. Hers was the voice of many characters, including: Rocky The Flying Squirrel, Granny from Looney Tunes, Lucifer in Disney’s Cinderella, The Flintstones, Peter Pan, Mister Magoo, dozens more Looney Tunes names, Talky Tina on the Twilight Zone, Woody Woodpecker, Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Smurfs, DuckTales, The Real Ghostbusters, Tiny Toon Adventures, Gummi Bears, Garfield And Friends, Rugrats, Felix The Cat, Mulan, Family Guy and The Powerpuff Girls.

Chuck Jones said of her: “June Foray is not the female Mel Blanc, Mel Blanc was the male June Foray.”

Anorak

