Cobble: watch a rope of molten steel just miss a mill worker

A cobble is steel snagged on a roller during manufacturing. The cobble blocks the flow and causes the freshly milled steel o rear up.

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 27th, July 2017 | In: Strange But True, Technology Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink