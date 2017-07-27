Anorak | Man knifes mind-controlling pig before hiding at bottom of swimming pool

Man knifes mind-controlling pig before hiding at bottom of swimming pool

Bobby Andreas Heck, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and animal cruelty. Before his arrest, Heck was standing in his family’s home, accusing Mr. Oinkers, a pet pig, of “trying to control his mind”, it being known well that “all pigs are brainworkers”.

Heck claimed the pig was trying to force him to kill other pigs.

He then stabbed the pig.

Heck’s father grabbed Heck. Heck turned the knife on his father, knifing him in buttocks. Police were called. Heck fled. The cops found Heck holding his breath at the bottom of a neighbor’s

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 27th, July 2017 | In: Google News, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink