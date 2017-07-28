Anorak | Diane Abbott trolls Theresa May with ‘made-up’ quote about curbing lesbians

Diane Abbott trolls Theresa May with ‘made-up’ quote about curbing lesbians

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott tweets “More on Theresa May’s thoughts on LGBT rights”.

According to Abbott, May once said:

“Curbing the promotion of lesbians in Merton’s schools starts with girls having male role models in their lives.”

Abbott offers no link to where she got the quote.

May was a Merton councillor between 1986 and 1994. The photo is from 1992, when May was on the hustings in North West Durham. But we cannot find any source for the quote, although one tweeter says it’s from 1983.

Maybe anti-troll Diane Abbott knows?

