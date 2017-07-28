Anorak | Charlie Gard has died and journalists are ‘digging for dirt’

Charlie Gard has died and journalists are ‘digging for dirt’

Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old boy whose life pitted reason against emotion, has died. Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, tells the Mail , which seem to have bought the parents’ story from Alison Smith-Squire’s Featureworld : “Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.”

Over at Featureworld , another story is brewing. Smith-Squire writes an “open letter”:

While myself and the Charlie Gard family contemplate the death of a little boy, Alexi Mostrous ‘Investigations Editor’ at the Sunday Times is ringing me to dig up dirt on all of us for a nasty little story …

Smith-Squire addresses Mostrous:

Dear Alexi Mostrous Do you have children? Are you a father? If you do you then you should be ashamed. Because in my opinion if you have any heart whatsoever you, Alexi Mostrous, never would never have rung me as you did today as Charlie is about to die and asked me how much money are myself and the Charlie Gard family making out of their story.

Many fathers have been nasty sods. To be a breeder doesn’t make you any more or less compassionate than a man who has not fathered children. Mostrous has merely asked a question. The top of the Featureworld site does include a section “HOW MUCH MONEY”.

You can read Smith-Squire’s letter in full here . In it she writes:

Let me tell you how it is. Let me show you, Alexi Mostrous, how compassion for interviewees and a desire to help them rather than ‘getting the story and making money’ is what my sort of journalism is about. Let me guide you away from the nasty little world in my view you clearly exist in – where everyone is in it for money and you, a

