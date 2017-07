Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez is sick, grasping and pathetic – no wonder they all want him

Diane Abbott trolls Theresa May with ‘made-up’ quote about curbing lesbians

Transfer balls: Bale joins Manchester United is a recurring fantasy

Charlie Gard: an emotive trial by media

Reject new trolling laws: free speech means being free to lampoon and abuse MPs

Man knifes mind-controlling pig before hiding at bottom of swimming pool