Anorak | Transfer balls: Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez £300,000 a week one year deal and other tall stories

Transfer balls: Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez £300,000 a week one year deal and other tall stories

What news of Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean footballer last seen cradling the dog that most likely ate his homework when the Arsenal player was a lad? Is the Chilean as ill as she claims to be? That question to Arsenal manger, Arsene Wenger, who replies:

“Your job is to be suspicious. Your job is built on mistrust and my job is built on trust. That’s why I prefer my side… I had him [Sanchez] on text yesterday, he will come back as soon as possible. We were in touch with him and his doctor. There is no basic problem. “He comes back on Tuesday. I cannot reveal what he says to me. I cannot reveal a secret conversation. He is flying back as soon as he is in position to fly back. He has flu, that is normally four to five days.”

The Sun gives its readers the side eye:

but the facts are the facts. Sanchez is returning to Arsenal and will not be old, something Wenger has stated previously. To date the frenzied press have spotted Sanchez in Paris, where he was meeting with PSG reps in Paris before agreeing a four-year contract, talking in code, met with Manchester City’s reps in London, was on his way to Chelsea, is definitely staying at Arsenal – who will sell him for £80m – and was on his way to live his “dream” and play for Bayern Munich.

Today the Mirror publish more total balls. The paper brings news of a “new twist in the Alexis Sanchez saga”.

The twist is:

Alexis Sanchez will tell Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger this week that he wants to join Manchester City.

How do we know this? We’re not told.

And, as exclusively revealed by Sunday Mirror Sport, he has priced himself out of moves to Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain by demanding £400,000 a week.

This would be the same Mirror newspaper that has told its readers:

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez finalises deal to join Manchester City in blockbuster summer transfer signing – June 10, 2017 Bayern Munich prepared to make Alexis Sanchez their highest paid-player with £350,000-a-week offer – June 8, 2017 Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez targeted by super rich Inter Milan as “poster boy” of new era at San Siro – July 10, 2017

Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Paris Saint-Germain preparing £35million Alexis Sanchez bid? – July 30, 2017

So much for the Mirror’s scoops. And let’s not forget their news that Wenger has quite the club:

The paper adds today:

Wenger insists his star striker will not be sold – even for £50m, with less than 12 months left on his contract. Arsenal are preparing a compromise deal, with the offer of a one-year contract at £300,000 a week and a promise to review the situation next summer.

Such are the facts.

Anorak

Posted: 30th, July 2017 | In: Arsenal, Google News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink