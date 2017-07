Accidental Nazi glitter: Tote bag says “my favorite color is Hitler”

The Tote bag says “My favorite color is GLITTER”. Or does it. It looks a lot like the bag says “My favorite color is Hitler”.

Posted: 30th, July 2017