Anorak | Reporting is sketchy in the Witton Station rape case

Reporting is sketchy in the Witton Station rape case

What facts we have are simply those reported over the newswires. A girl aged either 15 (BBC, Daily Telegraph) or 14 (Birmingham Mail, Express) was allegedly raped twice at Witton railway station in two separate attacks.

The Times opts to age the alleged victim at 14 and 15:

The story goes that the girl was with a friend at Witton station not far from Aston Villa football ground. The BBC says she was “approached by a man who led her to a secluded part of the station and raped her.” It was around 8pm. Reeling from her ordeal, the girl “flagged down a passing car and was assaulted again” at around 2am. There is no word on what happened to her friend.

The Times reports:

She had walked to the station with a friend but was led away by a man who approached her. Shortly after that attack, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help. After getting into the car, she was then raped by the second man. Detectives from British Transport Police and West Midlands police are looking at CCTV and appealing for witnesses.

British Transport Police and West Midlands Police are treating it as two separate reports of rape.

The BBC describes the suspects:

The first attacker is described by police as an Asian man in his early 20s with light skin, brown eyes, skinny build and about 6ft tall. Police said the second man was also Asian and in his early 20s and about 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall. He was of a large build, with a beard and wore a blue jumper and black jeans.

Police released CCTV images to the public. The Express follows up:

Khurram Rahi, 27, of Rosefield Road, Smethwick was arrested yesterday, July 29, morning in connection to an incident at Witton station on Tuesday 25 July. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ court on Monday morning. A 34-year-old man from the Birmingham area who was also arrested on suspicion of rape,has been released under police investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Innocence must be presumed. So no speculation, please. But what of the second man police are seeking. In the Guardian he is described thus:

The man suspected of carrying out the second rape is described as thick set, about 5ft 6in, with large biceps.

The “Asian” part is now omitted.

Det Ch Insp Tony Fitzpatrick, from British Transport Police, tells media:

“This case has gained national interest and I am pleased we are now in a position to charge a man. However, we still have a suspect outstanding for the offence in the vehicle. I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this attack to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Surely he means the ‘alleged offence in the vehicle’?

