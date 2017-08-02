Anorak | Pitch black cartoons from Iceland’s Hugleikur Dagsson

Pitch black cartoons from Iceland’s Hugleikur Dagsson
Hugleikur Dagsson’s cartoons are of the blackest humour. Dagsson, an artist from Iceland has published such works as Hate Dolphins, Where’s God, and My Pussy Is Hungry, i s not for everyone.
