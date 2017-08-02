Anorak

Pitch black cartoons from Iceland’s Hugleikur Dagsson

2nd, August 2017

Hugleikur Dagsson’s cartoons are of the blackest humour. Dagsson, an artist from Iceland has published such works as Hate Dolphins, Where’s God, and My Pussy Is Hungry, i s not for everyone.

