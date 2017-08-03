Anorak | Daily Mail readers confused by EU borders news

Daily Mail readers confused by EU borders news

The Daily Mail is upset that the European Union has imposed “tough” security checks at airports causing British families to “suffer most”. Maybe the EU wonks hard that we Britishers like to queue?

As the Mail grumbles and moans about beefed-up security at airport in the EU zone, we hark back to a time when the same paper was grumbling about slack security at airport in the EU zone:

When the UK’s Border Force closed gates at Stansted Airport, causing 5,000 people to queue at Passport Control at midnight – “Children were crying and tempers flared”and “holidaymakers battled” – the Mail published the story on page 10.

The Express is just as confused:

Such are the facts.

Anorak

