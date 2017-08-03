Anorak | Sanchez kisses the badge and stays at Arsenal

Sanchez kisses the badge and stays at Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez has been training hard at Arsenal. And today he did the unthinkable: he kissed the badge.

. @Alexis_Sanchez with a cheeky kiss of the badge? 😘 The @Arsenal star appears in a jovial mood ahead of open training at the Emirates. #AFC pic.twitter.com/EufVJj2FFW — Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) August 3, 2017

Might it be that Sanchez wants to remain at Arsenal, the club offering him £280,000 to extend his current contract? The Mirror says Sanchez” will tell Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger this week that he wants to join Manchester City.” But

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, August 2017 | In: Arsenal, Google News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink