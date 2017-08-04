Anorak | Transfer balls: Monaco want Sanchez, Arsenal want Lemar, Barcelona pay Neymar’s dad earns more than Messi

Transfer balls: Monaco want Sanchez, Arsenal want Lemar, Barcelona pay Neymar’s dad earns more than Messi

More news on Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, who has endured a busy summer in the media, joining Paris Saint Germain , Bayern Munich and Manchester City . He was on his way to Chelsea , definitely staying at Arsenal – who will sell him for £80m – and yesterday kissed the badge on his Arsenal shirt.

On Monday, the Daily Mirror told readers Sanchez would put in a transfer request this week. It’s Friday. He hasn’t.

Today’s news is that he could be on his way to Monaco. The French champions will bid £45m for the Chilean, says the Metro . The Express says Barcelona, rolling in filthy lucre since Neymar let for PSG, will

