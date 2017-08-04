Anorak | Longbow expert Robert Hardy (29 October 1925 – 3 August 2017)

Anorak

The actor Robert Hardy (29 October 1925 3 August 2017) has died.

Off screen he became something of an authority on the English longbow, his interest having been stimulated when, as a child, he found two of the weapons in the family attic. He wrote two books on the history of the weapon as well as presenting a BBC documentary on the subject.

 

