Anorak | Meet Kan-chan the enema mascot that goes where the sun doesn’t shine

Meet Kan-chan the enema mascot that goes where the sun doesn’t shine

The Japanese terms for people who like dressing up as toys is kigurumi. The Premier League is full of such people . But in Japan mascots are pretty much everywhere. This week another mascot waddled into life. Representing the Ichijiku Pharmaceutical Company, Kan-chan posed for media in front of Tokyo’s Skytree Building.

Kan-chan is the super-sized soft face of the company’s range of enemas. Oddly, Ichijikusays Kan-chan is

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 5th, August 2017 | In: Google News, Strange But True, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink