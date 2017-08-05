Anorak | Clickbait balls: Indy tricks Arenal fans in Alexis Sanchez story

Clickbait balls: Indy tricks Arenal fans in Alexis Sanchez story

This was the week when, according to the Daily Mirror, Alexis Sanchez would tell Arsenal he wanted to leave the club. It’s Saturday and today’s Alexis Sanchez news is that he has, reports the Indy , “set Arsenal a target if 85 points this season in order to challenge for the Premier League title”.

Is that what he said? No. He didn’t say anything. The Indy’s story is total and utter balls. It was Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s manger, who was talking to media. He opined:

“When you have made 75 points (last season), your target is to get 10 points more. And with 10 points more, you are in there (the title race).”

Anorak

