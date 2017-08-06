Anorak | Chelsea website sees injustice as Arsenal win Community Shield

Chelsea website sees injustice as Arsenal win Community Shield

The football season is underway. Arsenal have beaten Chelsea to win the Community Shield on penalties. The game was largely flat and riddled with errors. And two incidents stand out. Chelsea’s Pedro was sent off for a “filthy challenge” (Times) on Arsenal’s Elneny. No argument there. And then there was the dive.

The Dive

In the first half, Chelsea’s Brazilian Willian was, says the BBC, “tripped by his own feet”. He fell in the box. Willian wanted a penalty. The referee gave him a yellow card for cheating.

What says the official Arsenal website? Nothing. There is, however, this message:

The Chelsea FC website..

