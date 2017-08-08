Anorak | Man jailed for shooting woman up vagina during sex game

Man jailed for shooting woman up vagina during sex game

David Jeffers, 47, inserted a loaded shotgun into his lover’s vagina. And fired. He’s starting a 10-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 46 year-old victim was a willing participant in the sex game. In readiness for the insertion, she had texted Jeffers: “I can’t sleep, so excited.” The victim, who works in Stockport, Greater Manchester, had arranged and paid for Jeffers to travel from his home in Leeds to stay with her at the Britannia Hotel on the evening of January 30. Booze and dugs were consumed by both parties.

At some point in the

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 8th, August 2017 | In: Google News, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink