Donald Trump vows to hit North Korea with ‘Fire and Furry’

Last Wednesday’s Kennebec Journal featured a terrible threat to North Korea: “Trump warns of ‘fire and furry'”. Furry what?

Journal city editor Susan Cover regret the error: “Our normally rigorous headline-proofing protocols broke down. We’re reviewing them now to prevent this from

