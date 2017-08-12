Anorak | Media Bias: Chelsea stretch the truth as Burnley win

Media Bias: Chelsea stretch the truth as Burnley win
Media Bias: a look at biased football reporting. Today’s match at Stamford Bridge saw reigning champions Chelsea defeated 2-3 by the mighty Burnley.
Gary Cahill’s sending off
Then, on 14 minutes, proceedings swung in Burnley’s favour. Cahill, stretching after a heavy touch, missed the ball and caught Steven Defour high.
The sympathetic back story – “stretching after a heavy touch” causing him to “miss the ball” – becomes on the Burnley FC website:
Cahill over-ran the ball and lunged towards Defour in an effort to win it back
The Lancashire Telegraph calls Cahill’s foul a “studs-up tackle”.
The BBC’s Martin Keown says of the foul:
“I think it was a red card, without a doubt. He has gone over the top of the ball. He has almost broke his leg… I can see why the referee has sent him off. It is dangerous… he is out of control.”
The BBC’s Pat Nevin (formerly Chelsea):
There was no doubt in my mind that as soon as I saw it that challenge deserved some colour of card. My gut? A strong yellow.
And Cesc Fabregas’s red card?
Chelsea FC:
…the Blues were reduced to nine men, Fabregas the man shown a second yellow for a challenge on Cork. The midfielder was incandescent at the decision.
A challenge? Not exactly, says Burnley FC:
Fabregas collecting a second yellow card for a foul on Cork eight minutes from the end
The Mail reveals how Fabregas earned his first yellow, something not
Posted: 12th, August 2017 | In: Back pages, Chelsea, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink