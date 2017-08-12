Anorak | Cancel the feeding frenzy: Eric Bellquist is innocent

Cancel the feeding frenzy: Eric Bellquist is innocent

Having learned where he lives, works and even went to college in a voracious media feeding frenzy, it turns out that and Eric Bellquist is totally innocent. He’s been eliminated from the police inquiry two days after he was arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman into the path of bus on London’s Putney Bridge. He said he was innocent. He is.

The media that piled in on the poor sod must be gutted. It’s very inconvenient that the minted City boy should be a decent bloke. Tsk! So disappointed is the Times that in its report on Mr Bellquist’s established innocence, it tells us all about the “investment banker”:

Mr Bellquist, who lives in Chelsea, had worked for Lehman Brothers, the financial services firm that filed for bankruptcy in 2008. He sits on the boards of Byron Hamburgers and Wagamama on behalf his company, Hutton Collins.

To which the obvious response is: so what?

