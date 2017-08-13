Anorak

Brexit: Irony overload as Remainers create Democrats Party to defy will of the people

 James Chapman, Brexit secretary David Davis’s former chief of staff, wants another referendum. It is, he says “past time for sensible MPs in all parties to admit Brexit is a catastrophe, come together in [sic] new party if need be, and reverse it.” Problem, no? After all MPs didn’t decide on Brexit, we did, the electorate. Chapman – irony of ironies – wants the new party to be called…The Democrats.
He signs off with the hashtag “#euref19”. Perhaps if more than 17.4 people use the hashtag – that’s the number who voted for Brexit – the thing van be undone painlessly?

David Miliband hopes so. The former Labour MP bundles up US politics with a democratic vote over here to opine of Brexit “It is the equivalent of voting to repeal Obamacare without knowing the replacement. It is a stitch-up. That is one reason it is essential that parliament or the public are given the chance to have a straight vote between EU membership and the negotiated alternative.”

Democracy is a stitch-up? We’re all stupid. So we should vote again on whatever Brexit deal is agreed to either reject it or stick with the EU we, er, rejected?

Vote now and vote often. And keep voting until you give us these champions of democracy the right answer.



