Anorak | Talking Balls: Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie goes missing in the Dales

Talking Balls: Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie goes missing in the Dales
Huddersfield tonked Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League match, and the Sun’s Paul Jiggins can’t find an atlas. Where the hell is Huddersfield? He doesn’t know. The Sun’s once peerless subs don’t know, either:
At Selhurst Park on Saturday we heralded the arrival of the striker who could become the Premier League’s next African superstar. Steve Mounie is already being dubbed ‘The Drogba of the Dales’”…
Not by anyone in Huddersfield he ins’t, which,
