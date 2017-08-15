Anorak | The apogee of identity politics: Lorde blames all whites for Nazis

The apogee of identity politics: Lorde blames all whites for Nazis

Lorde, the singer, wants to school you in history, Nazis and race. She’s surveyed the carnage in Charlottesville, and now seeks to apologise for all whites:

Good Lorde. We hear you.

Sorry about ‘The Few’, the French / Polish / Greek resistance, The International Brigades, Oskar Schindler, Witold Pilecki, Irena Sendler and the millions of others who fought the Nazis. Sorry, says Lorde, the Kiwi singer who

Anorak

Posted: 15th, August 2017