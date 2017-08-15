Anorak | Whoops Apocalypse! Guam radio broadcasts nuclear missile warning in error

Whoops Apocalypse! Guam radio broadcasts nuclear missile warning in error

North Korea has missiles trained on Guam, an American territory. Will mad Kim Jong-un shoot? KTWG and KSTO radio stations say he already has shot, broadcasting an emergency alert to listeners. But there was no incoming missile. It was an error.

Whoops!

Guam locals have been issued with leaflets telling them “What to do in case of nuclear attack”. One tip: “Do not look at the flash or fireball – It can blind you.” Tip 2: “Take cover behind anything that might offer protection.” Adhere to tips one and two and then: “When possible, take a shower with lots of soap and water to help remove radioactive contamination.”

After armageddon, good to know en-suite bathrooms survive. Oh, and best to take just one bottle into the show: “Do not use conditioner in your hair because it will bind radioactive material to your hair.” Should you have any left.

Don’t panic!

Anorak

Posted: 15th, August 2017 | In: Google News, Strange But True, TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink