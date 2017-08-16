Anorak | Fantastic Hieronymus Bosch piñatas

Fantastic Hieronymus Bosch piñatas

LA-based artist Roberto Benavidez makes fabulous hand-made piñatas. Benavidez, a self-styled “half-breed, South Texan, queer, figurative sculptor specializing in the piñata form; playing on themes of race, sexuality, art, sin, humor and beauty”, has created a set based on the works of Hieronymus Bosch (1450 – 1516), best known for The Garden of Earthly Delights, his thrilling painting of carnal bliss and hallucinatory weirdness. Oddly, the establishment loved Bosh’s surreal visions,

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

More Galleries

Anorak

Posted: 16th, August 2017 | In: In Pictures, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink