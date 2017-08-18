Anorak | Charlottesville racist casts off his robes and declares ‘I’m an actor not a Nazi’ (video)

Charlottesville racist casts off his robes and declares ‘I’m an actor not a Nazi’ (video)

More on the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a would-be white supremacist is casting off his white polo, cap and khakis (apparently dressing like a golfer makes you a fascist. Who knew? Discuss) and tells the counter-demonstrators chasing him he’s not Nazi. He’s just playing dress-ups and shouting in public. He might even be golfer in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“In the hole!”

CJ Hunt recored their conversation:

Since I’m a person of color, my identity is not a uniform I can take off when I am feeling unsafe—when I’m stopped by police or when my white girlfriend and I travel through southern towns where Confederate flags billow from porches and pickup trucks. Like all minorities, I’ve grown used to the way that difference marks me—the burden of being ever ready for the moment my skin turns me into a target for angry white men determined to take back what they think the world owes them.

Maybe the lad’s an actor? In the run-up to the fighting, an LA-based company posted an advert of Craigslist . The company called Crowds on Demand , a “public relations firm specializing in innovative events”, was looking for protestors. For a decent $25 per hour “actors and photographers” were invited to get involved in events in the Charlotte, NC area”n If you’re “ok with participating in peaceful protests:, then get in touch.”

