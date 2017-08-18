Anorak | Chelsea move to sue Diego Costa

Chelsea move to sue Diego Costa

No sooner has Diego Costa walked out on Chelsea than the press started to work out how much money his strop will cost the Spain striker. The Express calculates that on an annual wage of £7m a year, striking until January 1 2018, when he can join Atletico Madrid, will cost Costa £3m. (Atletico are subject to a transfer embargo until Jan 1).

Make that £13m, says the Star . Like the Mirror , it says Chelsea could sure Costa for breach of contract.

Odd, isn’t it, that the player whose gamesmanship and nastiness left many fans bemused by his lack of red cards should now have dismissed himself. Perhaps he tired of waiting for the referee?

Chelsea want Costa back to train with the squad, as per the terms of his contract. Costa moans “Chelsea don’t want to release me” and “My destination is already set. I

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 18th, August 2017 | In: Back pages, Chelsea, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink